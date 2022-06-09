Together but not mixed! The hard video of Shakira and Piqué in the Czech Republic

The separation in process of the footballer Gerard Piqué and the singer Shakira continues to cause a stir in the world of entertainment and, in a flash, in the interior of the Barcelona Football Club.

According to some Spanish media, the complex non-sports situation that Piqué is experiencing, both for his love part and for his controversies with the Spanish Federation and its businesses, would be leading the institution to take action in the case. For example, apparently due to pressure, it became known that the defender could be the great absentee at the wedding of Jordi Alba, another figure of the Catalan club, next week.

Meanwhile, a video from last weekend has become relevant, in which Piqué and Shakira would have been together in the Czech Republic while they issued the statement announcing their separation.

In the opinion of the followers of the ‘ex-partner’, ‘very sensitive images’.

The last good-bye’

As has been known, the previous weekend Piqué and Shakira were together in the Czech Republic because Milan, one of their two sons, was part of a baseball tournament with the Catalan team in their category.

Precisely, about that event they have to see the videos that gradually gain prominence on social networks.

In one of the recordings it is seen that Shakira and Piqué are in the same place, but visibly separated. While the barranquillera is close to the game, the player remains in the stands of the sports arena. In the same way, both celebrate what seems to be a victory for Milan.

“It hurts to see them like this”, “It is maturity because they are supporting their son”, “How hard”, are some of the comments from Internet users.

With the scope of that video, more images of what that ‘last goodbye’ between Piqué and Shakira would have been known.

All the videos portray the distance between the player and the artist.