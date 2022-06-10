Together but not scrambled: Shakira and Gerard Piqué return to Barcelona, ​​separated, after their trip to the Czech Republic

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are no longer together. They traveled to the Czech Republic because their children had sports commitments there, but they no longer live together as a couple. The Colombian was cheering on her son Milan, who played in the sub-10 baseball supercup with the Catalan National Team. The singer arrived at the Barcelona airport accompanied by her two children, Milan and Shasha, and Piqué did not appear with them at any time.

Shakira is back in Barcelona. /Photo by Grosby

The singer did not want to turn a blind eye to the infidelity of her former partner. But many others say that it was really Gerard Piqué who decided to leave the singer. They say that he ended the relationship. A Spanish paparazzi visited the program of Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina a few days ago, there he said that the central defender of FC Barcelona wanted the news of their separation to leak.

The journalists of “Mamarazzi”, Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez launched the exclusive news. Ensuring that the player already had a new love. She is a 22-year-old blonde. They say that Piqué likes them that way. Looking back we could confirm that this is true, since both Shakira and Núria Tomás, her current ex-partners, are blonde.

