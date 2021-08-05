News

together “but with very separate lives”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are they leaving? For now, it seems not. After the Rumors who chased each other throughout the summer announcing a possible separation, a source close to the couple denies. But he points out: “They live very separate lives.”

“Kim has work and important projects for her, and Kanye has her own,” the source told People. “Their lives don’t overlap much.” Statements to which those directly concerned have not so far responded. Kim’s priority now is work: reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashians, which has made her and her family known to the whole world will end next year with the twentieth season, meanwhile she has launched, just before her fortieth birthday (celebrated in style), a new personal line of make-up.

“Kim is happy,” the source told People reiterating how much he is dedicating himself to the work and the causes in which he believes.

In fact Kim Kardashian is not simply a star but is studying to become a lawyer. A few days ago he publicly asked President Donald Trump to commute the ruling of Brandon Bernard. Bernard, convicted of murder as a teenager in 2000, was executed by the federal government on Thursday. “This is her passion and her family is very proud of her,” the insider continues.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, on the other hand, keeps a low profile, having launched himself in recent months into a decidedly over the top election campaign, as an independent candidate for the 2020 US elections. His political program was called Birthday Party because, as he himself had explained, «when we win it will be everyone’s birthday». And he explained that he had taken the field by God’s will.

In those same months, Kim Kardashian had publicly addressed her husband’s diagnosis of bipolar disorder in a lengthy statement on social media, asking fans for “understanding.” Recently she returned to talk about their union, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy revealing that the song Lost in the world, written by her husband, comes from a greeting card dedicated to her for her thirtieth birthday.

READ ALSO

Kim Kardashian, her first 40 years one step away from… two “divorces”

READ ALSO

Kim Kardashian and the Hologram of the Late Dad (gift from Kanye West)

READ ALSO

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West positive for Covid: “I helped him with gloves and visor”


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

266
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
247
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
243
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
232
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
220
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
190
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
189
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
177
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
175
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
168
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top