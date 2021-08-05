together “but with very separate lives”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are they leaving? For now, it seems not. After the Rumors who chased each other throughout the summer announcing a possible separation, a source close to the couple denies. But he points out: “They live very separate lives.”

“Kim has work and important projects for her, and Kanye has her own,” the source told People. “Their lives don’t overlap much.” Statements to which those directly concerned have not so far responded. Kim’s priority now is work: reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashians, which has made her and her family known to the whole world will end next year with the twentieth season, meanwhile she has launched, just before her fortieth birthday (celebrated in style), a new personal line of make-up.

“Kim is happy,” the source told People reiterating how much he is dedicating himself to the work and the causes in which he believes.

In fact Kim Kardashian is not simply a star but is studying to become a lawyer. A few days ago he publicly asked President Donald Trump to commute the ruling of Brandon Bernard. Bernard, convicted of murder as a teenager in 2000, was executed by the federal government on Thursday. “This is her passion and her family is very proud of her,” the insider continues.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, on the other hand, keeps a low profile, having launched himself in recent months into a decidedly over the top election campaign, as an independent candidate for the 2020 US elections. His political program was called Birthday Party because, as he himself had explained, «when we win it will be everyone’s birthday». And he explained that he had taken the field by God’s will.

In those same months, Kim Kardashian had publicly addressed her husband’s diagnosis of bipolar disorder in a lengthy statement on social media, asking fans for “understanding.” Recently she returned to talk about their union, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy revealing that the song Lost in the world, written by her husband, comes from a greeting card dedicated to her for her thirtieth birthday.

