Together in Paris, the Aguilars shoot down rumors of discord

The scandal that arose a week ago from some photos that showed Angela Aguilar very romantic with music producer Gussy Lau, 33, caused rumors about a family break.

The comments indicated that Pepe Aguilar He was furious with his 18-year-old daughter, the promise of the Mexican song, and with her new boyfriend.

However, after Gussy Lau declared that they are dating and that they have the approval of the Aguilar family, part of the dynasty reappeared, no less than in Paris!

After feeling destroyed by the photos that circulated in the press, Pepe affirmed that he is going to “pass everything through the Arc de Triomphe”, and he went there with his family on vacation, with the intention of forgetting the scandal and not make firewood from the fallen tree.

Despite the fact that the singer was very hurt and declared that her privacy had been violated with the disclosure of the photos, the new position – which she apparently shares with her entire family – is to act as if nothing had happened and continue enjoying life in one of Europe’s favorite vacation destinations.

The Aguilars are determined not to echo the comments and take what happens in the media more relaxed, according to them with the intention of smearing their last name.

For this reason, in his hint – quite direct – Pepe Aguilar posed with his two girls, Ángela and Aneliz, next to one of the most famous monuments of what he himself cataloged as “the city of light” and claimed to be “creating memories ”, while joking that the Aguilars are “professional doglegs”, due to their love of traveling from here to there.

In this way, the singer and producer silenced the rumors of fights, showing that he is not upset with his daughter or his son-in-law who is 15 years older than her.

The comments of his followers endorsed and applauded the family’s attitude and sent their expressions of affection to the dynasty, wishing them to enjoy and supporting them so that they always remain united.

In other postcards of his trip, Pepe shared with his fans a sophisticated dish that he was able to taste at La Maison du Caviar, and at night he posted a selfie announcing “Party time (even if it’s Monday)”. Apparently, everything is forgotten and the Aguilars spend their time partying in Paris.