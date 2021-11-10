together to fight educational poverty

On the side of the children. On the side of their future. On the side of adequate training. There are only a few days left for the awaited match that will see the Reggina 1914 Primavera and the National Actors take to the field, Saturday 13 November at 11 am. Many well-known personalities have come into play: Enrico Loverso, Mario Ermito, Raimondo Todaro, Antonio Tallura, Andrea Agostinelli, Ludovico Fremon, the former amaranth Ciccio Cozza, Ciccio Marino, Ivan Franceschini and many others will take the field at the Oreste Granillo stadium in Reggio Calabria.

The event is promoted by the international organization SOS Children’s Villages, as part of the awareness and fundraising campaign to combat educational poverty in Italy The Future is at stake, together with the Municipality of Reggio Calabria and in collaboration with Figc, Acli and USAcli.

Also noteworthy are numerous prestigious sponsorships and the support of the Italian Red Cross – Reggio Calabria headquarters which will make available free of charge, during the Match of Solidarity, two ambulances with a doctor on board and medical personnel.

The Match of Solidarity was presented this morning during a press conference with the participation of Giuggi Palmenta, councilor for sport, Maria Grazia Lanzani, president of SOS Children’s Villages, Fabio De Lillo, general manager of Reggina 1914, Domenico Fortunato, president of the National Actors, Eva Nicolò, director of the Cassiodoro – Don Bosco comprehensive institute “, Filippo Cogliandro, chef ambassador of the flavors, colors and creativity of Calabria.

“The municipal administration strongly wanted to support this great event promoted by SOS Children’s Villages Italy – highlights during the conference Giuggi Palmenta – to reiterate the message that animates this event, that is” the future is at stake “. We believe that never as in this delicate historical moment, it is necessary to keep high attention on issues related to the world of childhood, of young people in general, with reference to rights and the fight against educational poverty.

On Saturday we will experience a festive atmosphere and there will also be significant moments in the pre-match, such as the presentation of the Arghillà team in color. Furthermore, the collaboration with Atam, whom I thank, for the transport of all the students who will come to see the game, is fundamental. There is still time to buy tickets, we are waiting for you on Saturday at 11 at the Oreste Granillo stadium “.

“We are grateful for the great support received in favor of the awareness and fundraising campaign the Future at stake, which aims to combat educational poverty in Italy – underlines Maria Grazia Lanzani, president of SOS Children’s Villages -. We are convinced that sport is one of the keys to allow the harmonious development of children and young people, to promote social aggregation and to combat forms of bullying and cyberbullying. We count on the participation of all Reggio citizens in the Match of Solidarity, which will allow us to support the projects educational programs for children and young people supported through the SOS Programs and Villages in Italy, which allow them to receive adequate education to grow, practice sports and look to their future with confidence “.

“We are happy to be able to make our contribution to such an important initiative – highlights Fabio De Lillo, general manager of Reggina 1914 -. Also on behalf of the president Luca Gallo, I extend my sincere congratulations to the organizers, to the National Actors, to the mayor Falcomatà and to the Municipality of Reggio Calabria, who have always been attentive and sensitive to these delicate issues “.

“In these days the National Soccer Actors 1971 turns 50 and we are happy to celebrate by going down to the field of the Oreste Granillo Stadium in support of the Future is at Play campaign by SOS Children’s Villages, with the aim of combating educational poverty – underlines Domenico Fortunato, president of the National Soccer Actors 1971 -. We have always been on the side of charity and I thank everyone for this great opportunity to play in support of such an important project “.

For the director of the Cassiodorus – Don Bosco comprehensive institute, Eva Nicolò: “Our children will be an active part of this initiative and more generally, of every path aimed at raising awareness on the issue of rights and the fight against educational poverty. It is necessary , in fact, that the concepts of solidarity and responsibility become part of the cultural background of every individual starting from the very youngest. And this is an opportunity that helps to strengthen the concept according to which no society can exist without being in solidarity and, at the same time, also a beautiful opportunity to share and strengthen the educational pact that binds schools and families “.

At the end of the conference, Filippo Cogliandro, chef ambassador, who will host the Gala Dinner in his restaurant on the evening of 12 November, underlines how he immediately embraced “the initiative with pleasure, a fundraiser to support children is important. We must fight educational poverty in Italy. With our support we give the possibility to look to their future with confidence, to receive adequate education to grow and practice sports “.

Ticket info

Presales available in Vivaticket affiliated tobacconists and betting shops and on bit.ly/vivaticket-partitasos

The cost of the ticket is 4 euros + (1 € presale + 4% service fees). The cost of the west grandstand is € 9 + (€ 1 presale + 4% service charge). In compliance with current regulations, please note that the use of masks and the green pass for children aged 12 and over will be mandatory to access the stadium.

Furthermore, the tobacconist Bcenters srls supports SOS Children’s Villages by allowing a donation for the Match of Solidarity, in favor of projects to combat educational poverty in Italy.

Gala dinner with National Actors

For all Reggio citizens who want to meet the National Actors in advance, they can participate in the Gala Dinner on Friday 12 November by booking at L’AGourmet L’Accademia through the telephone number 0965.312968. The dinner will also aim to raise funds for the project The Future is at stake. Exceptional chef Cogliandro Filippo, ambassador of Flavors, Colors and Creativity of Calabria.