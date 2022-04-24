“Together we will get ahead”: Paulina Rubio sends an EMOTIONAL message to her mother after being diagnosed with cancer: PHOTO

After the family of Susan Dosamantes announced that the actress was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her daughter, Pauline Rubio He reappeared on social networks to dedicate a moving message to his mother.

Through her Instagram account, the “Golden Girl” shared a series of photographs of her childhood and adolescence in which she appears with the 74-year-old actress.

“Mamita, strong woman, you have shown me this since I was born. Always warm, with a strong character and with an imposing personality. Nothing ever stops you,” the singer wrote. “Together we will get ahead, my faith in your speedy recovery is unshakeable. You are in very good hands, I know that the doctors who treat you do so with their hearts,” he added.

Likewise, he reiterated the love he feels for his mother and indicated that he would accompany her in her fight against this disease, in addition to the fact that he hopes that they will continue to smile and walk together hand in hand for a long time.

“Susana, I don’t need to tell you because you already know, I LOVE YOU, and we will continue to smile and walk together hand in hand. I know that the light and prayers of all of us who love you are with you. Bobe, your grandchildren love you. All together of your beautiful mamita hand”, he concluded.

Without a doubt, the words of the interpreter of ‘El Último Adiós’ moved her followers, because so far the publication already has more than 42 thousand likes and in the comments they expressed their support and good wishes for her mother to emerge victorious from this sickness.

“We send your mom all the strong vibes of health. Positive energy!”, “Blessings for her and your whole family”, “We love you, Pau! All our light energy with you”, “Kisses and much love “, “Prompt healing for your mother that we love her very much”, “Everything will be fine”, “We are with you”, “All in prayer, in love and energy Pau, for your beautiful mommy. We are your army of love , everything’s gonna Be Alright”; are some of the comments from friends and fans.

What is the current state of health of Susana Dosamantes?

through the magazine Whose, The actress’s family shared details about her state of health. She is known to be being treated at her at Mount Sinai Medical Center, in Miami, Florida.

“Her children, her grandchildren and her family are united and focused on her recovery. We have full confidence in the medical staff of both Mexico and Miami, which has extensive experience and professionalism in this type of cancer,” a statement said. .

Regarding her state of mind, they highlighted that the artist is calm.