Together with diabetes and cardiovascular risk, this too would be a possible consequence of the stress on our body

Many people have a particularly hectic lifestyle, which leads to anxiety and stress. Today we can consider stress as a real chronic disease (and one of the most widespread). Stress can affect not only people’s mental health, but also their physical ones.

Various researches have studied the phenomenon and many agree that stress could damage our metabolism and cardiovascular health. In particular, researchers observe in stressed people those symptoms that can lead to diabetes and a high risk of heart disease.

Additionally, a study from University College London Medical School states that stress increases the risk of obesity. Together with diabetes and cardiovascular risk, this too would be a possible consequence of stress on our body according to scholars. This latest research, reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, can help us understand the importance of reducing stress levels in order to have a healthy life.

Researchers from University College London Medical School have studied the effects of stress on our body. They started from the belief that stress would have very negative consequences on our body. The most evident would be the increase in cardiovascular risk and the metabolic syndrome, that is, the set of symptoms relating to increased diabetes and heart problems.

But, according to the researchers, high levels of stress can lead to significant weight gain as well. Scholars come to hypothesize a direct relationship between stress and obesity. Researchers arrived at this hypothesis following an empirical investigation done on a large sample.

The work environment can be a major source of stress and a health hazard

The researchers conducted their study on a sample of 6,895 men and 3,413 women, all between the ages of 35 and 55. The monitoring lasted 19 years, during which the scholars cataloged life experiences and correlated levels of stress in the sample members. From the analyzes carried out, the correlation between high stress and an increase in the waistline emerges.

In addition, research has revealed that a major source of stress would be the work environment. According to the members of the sample, the experiences in the workplace are among the most stressful. For this reason, the researchers highlighted a possible link between an unhealthy work environment and a propensity to gain weight.

