Together with her children, Lucero celebrates her mother on her birthday

Without a doubt, bright Star She is an icon in the entertainment industry in Mexico, since her long career in music and television has made her one of the most beloved celebrities by the public. And although her profession has been very important in her life, her role as mother is undoubtedly her greatest satisfaction. The singer has confessed to feeling very blessed to be the mother of Lucerito and Jose Manuelfruit of his marriage with Manuel Mijares. While the youngest of her offspring has become a celebrity on social networks, her firstborn stays away from the spotlight. However, now the three have been publicly seen, on the occasion of a very special occasion: the birthday of Lucero Leonmother of the beautiful interpreter.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

Excited for the premiere of the musical theme that she performed for the remake from Rich people cry too, Lucero has dedicated her latest posts on social networks to promote this launch. However, it has been in the accounts of his loved ones that the recent family celebration in which he was present has been revealed. It was her brother who shared some photos of the unforgettable meeting on her Instagram, which was attended not only by the singer, but also by her two children. Antonio Loaf published in his Stories a photo in which her mother, Mrs. Lucero, is seen surrounded by her family in a restaurant in Mexico City. In the image you see Lucerito and José Manuel Mijares posing very smiling for the camera, as well as the actress, her brother, sister-in-law and other companions. A second photograph published by Antonio showed how well the party and her daughter had a good time, who once again posed with a big smile.

Apparently the evening was prolonged, as the photos he shared later showed. Alejandro Aguirre RuelasFamily’s friend. “What an illuminated night yesterday with 3 Luceros, congratulations to my beloved mother Lucero”, he wrote on his Instagram account, confirming the reason for the celebration. As she commented, the three generations of this family were reunited and the moment was immortalized in photos. Although Lucerito Mijares did not share glimpses of this meeting on his social networks, it was his fans and those of his famous mother who were in charge of spreading them.

SEE GALLERY

Last Wednesday, Lucero gave her mother a heartfelt congratulations for her 80th birthday. “Happy birthday to the beloved elder!”the singer wrote at the beginning of a publication on her Twitter account. “Celebrating her life and celebrating the existence of my mother! For always accompanying me and taking care of me, for supporting all my decisions, thank you ma!”, he added in his message. “Millions of kisses on your day, blessings and health for you today and always, you are the best,” she concluded. Along with these words, the interpreter shared a nostalgic photo of her with Mrs. Lucero León, as well as a recent snapshot of her in the middle of her two children, holding a cake with a lit candle.

SEE GALLERY

The great support that Lucero has had from her mother

Approached by the press last week, Lucero recalled those times at the beginning of her career in which her mother received some criticism, as some pointed out that she did not take off for a moment. “For me, an enormous fortune to have had that support and that care… what a relief! what an enormous gratitude I have!”commented the interpreter before the cameras of Wake up America, and assured that she never cared what was said about her mother’s protective attitude. “When you have your family close, and your parents close, and you have this education, values, you can fight some issues that can be terrible, but you can’t judge either,” she added.





