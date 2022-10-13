Together with her daughter and her girlfriend, Amber Heard takes refuge under a new identity in a town in Spain

Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp staged one of the most mediatic trials of recent times. Following the verdict, Heard was found guilty of defamation and although she stated that she would file an appeal against the sentence, she must pay a fine greater than $10 million dollars. The judicial procedure marked a before and after and It seems that now the actress seeks to balance her life by sharing free time with her family and establishing a new residence in Spain..

It was recently learned that Heard had traveled to Europe for a mini vacation and was photographed on the streets of Palma de Mallorca, in Spain, in the company of his partner Bianca Butti and their little daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard. But according to what she learned, her stay goes beyond a vacation and it seems that she has become the new neighbor of Costitx, a town in Mallorca where she has rented a house; the actress she manifested on different occasions her love for Spain and she seems to have finally decided to settle there.

His new life is curiously accompanied by a change of identity, because they assure that his house is under the name Martha Jane Cannary. Precisely that was the name of a renowned historical character of the late nineteenth century nicknamed “Calamity Jane”, an American frontier defender and professional explorer, recognized for having fought against American Indians. Without a doubt, she is a revolutionary reference that she now seems to use as an alter ego to start down a new path.

At the moment, Amber Heard’s professional career seems to have been paralyzed, since she was not summoned for new productions, beyond the titles that she has pending release: ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Lost Kingdom’.

