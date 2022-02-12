“Together with our fans we want to win for salvation”

On the eve of the very important salvation match against Salernitana, Genoa coach Alexander Blessin, with the help of Massimo Mariotti, his collaborator and interpreter, answered a barrage of questions at the press conference.

There is great enthusiasm for the January market: can all this contribute to achieving salvation?

«I always look at the glass as half full. The Genoa staff and players are preparing with great enthusiasm and we will try to do everything possible to reach salvation for Genoa which is a great club. It is clear that we must not forget the situation in the standings, but we must not be nervous. We need to have a balance between concentration to get results and not be too tense to achieve results: we have a great desire to do well ».

How do you have to face such an important race like tomorrow’s?

«Tomorrow is a very important and very difficult match for us. As we have seen in the last two games we have managed to drag our fantastic fans and make them the 12th man on the pitch: I notice great enthusiasm and it is very important to repeat the last two performances. It is a game of the last fourteen: later there will still be 39 more points to be conquered, but it is one of the final fourteen for salvation and we must do everything possible to conquer the three points. We have to think from race to race and not think about the next ones: it’s important for us “

Could Piccoli and Destro be lined up together?

«It is my possible idea to play with two forwards. But there is not only that. To win the races we have to score, but we also have to look at other aspects, like knowing how to defend without taking risks when attacking. So, there are also many other things besides scoring ».

PLANETAGENOA1893.NET: how are they Gudmundsson and Frendrup? Could they have room tomorrow?

«After the first training sessions, I noticed that Gudmundsson has great speed with the ball and a lot of quality. Tomorrow he will surely have many chances to play or enter during the match. Frendrup has shown that he has a good quality and right mentality. He will probably have to settle in because he is not physically ready yet, but he needs a little patience and we will bring him to the right level to be able to field him ».

Blessin, like Will the first crowd of 15,000 people at the “Ferraris” experience tomorrow?

«We have already seen with Udinese the atmosphere there was with just 5 thousand fans. The team transmits energy and euphoria to our supporters. We all try to believe in salvation ».



