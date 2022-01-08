Togg and Avalanche: with the blockchain the car pays for us and the used anti-rip-off

After the debut on the international scene of the CES 2022, Togg continues its plan of announcements that will pave the way for the electric SUV scheduled for 2023. Apotheosis of the concept of smartphone on wheels, it was born as a software to provide an ecosystem of services, ‘auto will also integrate Avalanche’s blockchain technology.

The collaboration has been officially announced and will serve to bring smart contracts to the world of mobility, those virtual contracts certified by the blockchain that allow you to link an asset (physical or digital) to those who sign them.

The possession of products and services, therefore, will pass through the technology behind the entire “crypto” world and the collaboration with Ava Labs serves to integrate the infrastructure with the Togg ecosystem. A first use will be related to vehicle maintenance: each spare part, for example, will be saved in a certified digital register that will allow us to trace its origin.

The used is certified automatically: if the car has changed the bumper due to an accident, those who buy it second-hand will know if the replacement is original, where it was installed and when.