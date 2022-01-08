Togg and Avalanche: with the blockchain the car pays for us and the used anti-rip-off
After the debut on the international scene of the CES 2022, Togg continues its plan of announcements that will pave the way for the electric SUV scheduled for 2023. Apotheosis of the concept of smartphone on wheels, it was born as a software to provide an ecosystem of services, ‘auto will also integrate Avalanche’s blockchain technology.
The collaboration has been officially announced and will serve to bring smart contracts to the world of mobility, those virtual contracts certified by the blockchain that allow you to link an asset (physical or digital) to those who sign them.
The possession of products and services, therefore, will pass through the technology behind the entire “crypto” world and the collaboration with Ava Labs serves to integrate the infrastructure with the Togg ecosystem. A first use will be related to vehicle maintenance: each spare part, for example, will be saved in a certified digital register that will allow us to trace its origin.
The used is certified automatically: if the car has changed the bumper due to an accident, those who buy it second-hand will know if the replacement is original, where it was installed and when.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT, NOT JUST CARS
Togg also embraces the world of intermodal transport, a big word in vogue lately to define a concept as old as the world: for go from point A to point B using several means (cars, sharing scooters, scooters, taxis, trains and so on) to reduce travel times or “dead” times linked to the use of a private car. These include the scarcity of parking, traffic and more.
Togg’s navigator will originally be designed to be intermodal, a bit like Google Maps which offers routes with multiple means of public transport and sharing. In this case, therefore, the driver and his passengers will be offered a route that could include getting out of the car and completing the famous “last mile” with a scooter, all while the car automatically books the charging station in advance. refill the batteries to find it charged when we return.
To manage the payment of these services, the blockchain technology will be used through smart contracts: the booking and use of the column and the use of the scooter in sharing, therefore, will not require two separate apps, two separate payments and the entry of account or credit card details.
Everything is already connected, it means accepting it smart contract that authorizes the blockchain to “manage” payments for us, we will have the transaction security and (extreme) ease of use more services. All invisible and usable even by those who do not like to get lost in creating apps and accounts.