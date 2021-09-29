TOHORROR FANTASTIC FILM FEST 21 – The program was presented

Twenty feature films, twenty animations, twenty short films, ten stories, ten screenplays, four literary encounters between the bizarre and the fantastic, between analysis of reality and escape from it, fifty countries involved. These are the numbers of the twenty-first edition of TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest, an independent event dedicated to cinema and the culture of the fantastic, from 19 to 24 October in Turin, and which will have strange things as its theme.

And strange things certainly happen in the opening film, Tuesday 19 October at 21:00 at the Cinema Massimo, very late Prisoners of the Ghostland by Sion Sono, with Nicolas Cage, Italian premiere in collaboration with Minerva Pictures. A film destined for cult status right from the names it involves: Sion Sono directing, Nicolas Cage starring together with a cast of excellent supporting actors from West and East such as Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Tak Sakaguchi, Nick Cassavetes, Hero (Nicolas Cage ) a notorious criminal who is released from prison and hired to find the Governor’s daughter, who has disappeared in the supernatural world of Ghostland, a land left to itself, far from the established society, populated by bizarre characters. If he fails to do so within the allotted time, the explosive devices grafted onto his body will activate. Sion’s first trip to the USA I am a post-atomic western with the anarchic taste of the happening, amidst rowdy group choreography, scenes always engulfed by figures, systematic and cathartic destruction of the scenography. An unmissable must-see for the opening night.

After a difficult year – says the artistic director Massimiliano Supporta – TOHorror returns more determined and independent than ever, with an unexpected vision of fantastic cinema and an uncompromising program. Just browse the pages of the catalog of this twenty-first edition to see how extraordinary the films on the bill are, as well as the encounters that enrich and surround the cinema sector.

Never like this year – continues Supporta – I feel the need to thank the tireless team that, continuing without hesitation to work, has allowed us to overcome this complicated period and to deliver to you an incredible and glowing cinematic event, in presence, conceived and realized in full independence and autonomy. , as in our twenty-year spirit.

Among the sections of the feature films, the main competition will see 10 Italian premiere titles from 9 different countries alternate, for a 360-degree exploration of what today is fantastic cinema. We therefore go from the Japanese surrealist comedy Wonderful Paradise to Canadian post-cyberpunk science fiction by Tin Can, from Taiwanese ultra-horror The Sadness (also presented at the Locarno Film Festival) to the psychological thriller in American costume The Yellow Wallpaper, just to name a few.

Two special screenings out of competition, both French titles this year: After Blue by Bertrand Mandico and for the first time on the big Italian screens Lux Aeterna by Gaspar No, with Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The small focus American Nightmare this year reflects on independent cinema made in the USA, with Were all going to the worlds fair And The Scary of Sixty-First, the latter winner of the Best First Feature Award at the latest Berlin Film Festival; both accompanied by the director’s cut version of the cornerstone of American indie fantastic cinema of the new millennium, Donnie Darko.

Last but not least, the tribute to the Japanese animation director Satoshi Kon (with the documentary dedicated to him Satoshi Kon, The Illusionist and the screening of one of Kon’s masterpieces, Millennium Actress) and the most wild and ironic section of the festival, Freakshow, dedicated to the funniest and most excessive films, led this year by the crazy Frank & Zed, a splatter horror film entirely shot with Muppets-style puppets.

Venues of the festival are Cinema Massimo and Cinema Ambrosio, as far as the cinema part is concerned, the Circolo dei Lettore and the Blah Blah Club for the review of meetings dedicated to literature, comics, videogames and current affairs.