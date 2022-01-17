TOI-2257b is the most eccentric sub-Neptunian exoplanet ever discovered

One of the most profitable techniques for the discovery of exoplanets is known as transit method. Thanks to it, more than 2000 planets have been found in our galaxy. Still, analyzing the data of the telescopes and satellites used for their research and no longer active, we continue to discover interesting hosts around stars of all kinds.

Among the latter we find TOI-2257 b. This is the name of the long-period sub-Neptunian planet that revolves around the star of the same name, a red dwarf. It was first identified by TESS, but later observed by other ground-based telescopes. Thanks to this team play, the research team of the University of Bern that studied the planetary system, was able to obtain an excellent estimate of the radius and the orbital period of the planet. Returning to the so-called habitable zone (translated “habitable zone”), TOI-2257b becomes a interesting target for the JWST. The space telescope’s characterization of its atmosphere could reveal interesting details about the clouds that envelop the planet.

The discovery of TOI-2257b

Red dwarfs are particularly interesting subjects for the search for exoplanets with the transit method. There brightness of a star that we detect may decrease if an exoplanet passes in front of it. The small size of the dwarfs M increases the variation of this luminous flux of the star, which becomes easily observable by our telescopes.

NASA’s TESS satellite observed the star TOI-2257 for four months, in four different sectors of the sky. By reworking the data, the researchers discovered two signals, called light curves, due to the passage of an object in front of the dwarf. These curves represent the decrease in the brightness of the star. The temporal distance between these two signals is 176 days. Since the observation of TESS did not take place continuously, it is possible that some transits of the planet have not been recorded therefore the orbital period may be different. The options include time intervals of 35, 44, 56 and 88 days.

Many ground-based telescopes have been developed with the aim of looking for exoplanets around red dwarfs, classified as M dwarf. One of them is SAINT-EX (Search And characterIzatioN of Transiting EXoplanets), an observatory located in Mexico, which observed the planet for twice in a row, thus determining the correct orbital period. They are well 35 days in fact, the time it takes TOI-2256b to complete one turn around its star.

A habitable area… eccentric

Another peculiarity that makes the M dwarf intriguing goals concerns the location of the habitable zone. It defines the distance from the star at which liquid water can be identified. Dwarf stars, being cold, are characterized by a habitable region very close to them. The search for planets in the vicinity of stars is much simpler, albeit complex, than that of worlds located at a great distance from them. For this reason, looking at red dwarfs, it is much more likely to identify potentially habitable planets.

TOI-2255b falls within this habitable zone, making the characterization of its atmosphere an interesting target for the James Webb Space Telescope. Its temperature varies between -80 ° C and +100 ° C, but there is a particularity that should not be underestimated. Its orbit is very eccentric and, although the temperate climate is favorable, it may not possess the favorable conditions for the development of life. Thanks to an eccentricity equal to 0.4, apparently small but far from such, this exoplanet wins the title of planet in transit to a more eccentric dwarf star never discovered so far.

Travel friends

To characterize an eccentric orbit very often is the presence of a giant planet in the system. For this reason, the possible existence of a giant companion was studied through the transit method, but without any evidence. An equally effective technique for searching for other planets in a system, especially if massive and distant from the central star as in this case, is that of radial speeds. In this analysis, one is observed shift in the star’s spectrum lines, which moves around the center of gravity of the planetary system.

Through this technique it is possible to measure the mass of the planets and identify travel companions in orbit around the same star. In addition to this further analysis, also necessary to clearly define the density of the planet, for which it is necessary to know both mass and radius, TOI-2257b will also be observed for its atmosphere. In fact, it is one of the few candidate planets for JWST observations through transmission spectroscopy. This technique is able to study the upper atmosphere of planets, analyzing the variations in the spectrum of the star around which they pass.

And as the James Webb relentlessly travels to its final destination, exoplanet hunters continue to identify interesting goals for the powerful mirrors of the largest space telescope ever built by man, such as the eccentric sub-Neptunian TOI-2257b.

The full article is available here: TOI-2257b: A highly eccentric long-period sub-Neptunes transiting a nearby M dwarf.

