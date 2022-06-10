Tokata Iron Eyes defends alleged attacker Ezra Miller

Lthe ezra miller saga continues with the full response of his alleged grooming victim, Tokata Iron Eyes, of 18 years. her parents, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle have continued to post updates on the alleged crimes that Ezra Miller has committed. However, the young woman decided to publish a long statement through her Instagram account where she defends the actor.

In his statement, Tokata he also accuses his father of transphobia and denies that he needs a guardianship. Recent evidence confirms that they are being presented to deprive Tokata Iron Eyes of the ability to manage her own life, something that Britney Spears had to go through for many years with her own family.

This is part of the statement Tokata: “I would like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the general public narrative and the assumption made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and such. I retired from bardo five months ago, my friend and Comrade William passed away shortly after, my mind was incredibly shocked and I needed space and time to process the mourning.

“My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era you have only provided me with loving support and invaluable protection during this period of loss. In no way, nor under any circumstances have I needed guardianship during my short adult life.”

Is Ezra Miller guilty of these accusations?



As with any other problem where Ezra Miller got involved, there is no solid evidence that he is guilty of anything. However, the actor’s actions remain questionable at least on paper. Assaulting women, growing closer in a friendship with a minor for years, or being verbally abusive to the police are actions that will turn heads anywhere.

If they are not guilty of anything, Miller You will have to deliver the necessary evidence to get out of this mess. For now, Ezra You really need to keep a low profile and hope that all of your employers don’t react negatively to them.