Tokayev attacks Nazarbayev: ‘He created class of rich’ – Europe

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, accused his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev of having favored the creation of “a class of rich people even by international standards“According to the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, the president of Kazakhstan Tokayev has instructed the government to create a list of companies and major oligarchs that will annually transfer capital to a social fund.” Thanks to the first president, Elbasy ( leader of the nation, title of former president Nazarbayev, ed), a group of very profitable companies and a class of people rich even by international standards have appeared in the country, “Tokayev said, speaking in front of members of parliament.” that the time has come to pay due to the people of Kazakhstan and to help them in a systematic and regular way “, said Tokayev according to Ria Novosti.

Tokayev also announced that the approximately 2,000 soldiers of the CSTO, the military alliance led by Russia and which includes six former Soviet republics, will begin to leave the country in two days. “The peacekeeping mission has been successfully completed,” Tokayev said, stating that the withdrawal will last about ten days. The president had asked the countries of the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO) led by Moscow to send soldiers to help him regain control of the situation.

China supports Russian-led military forces in Kazakhstan to help the country quell unrest: Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone call yesterday with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, said that Beijing supports President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev , according to which the source of the unrest was terrorist activity. China and Russia, according to a note released today in Beijing, should “oppose external forces that interfere with the internal affairs of Central Asian countries” and prevent the “color revolutions” and the “three forces of evil (separatism, terrorism and extremism, ed) cause chaos “.