Tokischa becomes the most nominated Dominican for Premios Juventud | Beetroot

USA–Dominican urban music exponent Tokischa received three nominations for Premios Juventud 2022 for her international work last year, becoming the most nominated Dominican in this edition.

Tokischa competes in the categories The New Female Generation, Girl Power (The Best Collaboration between Two or More Female Artists) and Social Dance Challenge (The most imitated dance challenge on social networks)

The dembowsera expressed feeling happy for the achievement achieved by receiving these three nominations in such an important event for Hispanic fans in the United States, and thanked the support she has had from them and other artists who have welcomed her.

“This is one of the first fruits that we are harvesting for our dedication and love for music,” added Tokischa Altagracia Peralta, the rapper’s first name.

The interpreter of “Linda”, “Tukuntazo” and Desacato Escolar” competes in the category The New Female Generation with the artists Carolina Smith, Ebvaluna Montaner, Ingratax, Kim Loaiza, La Gabi, Las Villa, Lola Indigo and Ptazeta.

In the Girl Power category, she meets Sofía Reyes & The Change, Flor de Rap & Denise Rosenthal, Camila Cabello & María Becerro, Lola Indigo, Tini & Belinda, Becky G & Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Feat. Nathy Peluso, Lele Pons & Kim Loaiza, Paopao, La Gabi, Villano Antillano, Aria Vega & Cami Da Baby and Momoland & Natti Natasha.

As Social Dance Challeng Tokischa shares nominations with ‘Bombón’ by Daddy Yankee, El Alfa & Lil Jon; ‘Don’t Be Shy’ by Tiësto & Karol G; ‘Wrapping’ by Anitta; Faithful’ by Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhayco; ‘Out Of The Market’ with Danny Ocean; ‘In Da Getto’ by J Balvin & Skrillex; Ryan Castro’s ‘Jordan’; from ‘Mon Amour’ (Remix) by Zzoilo & Aitana; and ‘Problemón’ with Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro

Premios Juventud, from the Univision television network, will be held on July 27 in Puerto Rico.