Tokischa: “People who get upset with me is because they don’t feel like a bitch”

Tokischa leaves no one indifferent. Her explicit lyrics and videos loaded with sexual references divide those who only see provocation and those who feel that she is a renovator of Latin music. Rosalía, J Balvin and producer Marshmello have already succumbed to her charms.

“People who get upset with me is because they don’t feel bitch”, the Dominican star replies emphatically during an interview with Efe in Los Angeles, where he has traveled to promote his latest song, the groundbreaking “Estilazo”, which continues its ascending career after the success of “Linda” and, of course, “Bitch”.

In “Estilazo”, Tokischa puts aside the dembow and joins forces with Marshmello, king of American electronics, to deliver a “voguero” and “fashionista” song that celebrates in just over two minutes the ‘queer’ culture, sexual liberation and shameless eroticism of social networks.

Armed with that same foul-mouthed attitude, Tokischa, 26, has racked up as many controversies as she has hit songs.

Last summer, she had to apologize for a photo shoot in which she posed sensually in front of the Sanctuary of the Virgen de la Altagracia, patron saint of the Dominican Republic.

A year earlier, YouTube removed her song “Desacato Escolar” because it explicitly spoke about prostitution on the streets of her island. Immediately after, it became a viral phenomenon.

And recently, the song “Perra”, in which he collaborated with J Balvin, generated a heated debate in Colombia that even spilled over into the country’s vice president, the conservative Marta Lucía Ramírez, who described the song as “misogynistic” and “macho” .

“I am not going to spend the energy that I have bothering myself or paying attention to what other people say, I am using it for something bigger. Now, with their comment, criticizing me and all that, they are giving me energy”, analyzes the singer.

And for those who are bothered, she distributes more, because in her new song Tokischa recites with her particular style that “being a bitch is fashionable”, that sex dominates “in every social network” and that hers is a “divine dirt” .

Such an attitude also receives compliments like Rosalía’s: “I admire her, because she doesn’t try to be exemplary, just be her,” she assured after recording “Linda”; or Marshmello’s: “she is obviously amazing and talented”.

Beyond the controversies, the singer presumes to be very coherent between the character that she shows publicly and the reality of her life.

He has never hidden that for a time he was dedicated to sex work and began to finance his first songs with the money he earned selling explicit videos through OnlyFans. “My intimacy is everywhere, you ‘google’ in Tokischa’s ‘internet’ intimacy and everything comes out”, she jokes.

He assures that she shows herself as she is, although later she is “calmer at home”.

“It is my moment of peace, my moment of prayer, of meditation, with my partner, my family… That is what I value the most and what I take care of the most,” he maintains.

In fact, her success in recent months has been so fleeting that the Dominican misses spending more time on her island and having enough concentration to compose her first album, which she says already has “a concept in mind.”

“I would love to collaborate with Nicki Minaj,” he says excitedly.

But urban sounds and dembow – the rhythm of reggaeton – are not the only inspirations for Tokischa.

Many of her detractors will be surprised to learn that she is passionate about psychedelic rock, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, and that she would like to make herself known in that genre as well. In fact, she has her own rock band.

“My writing depends on the environment I’m in, but dembow is something authentic and Dominican that I will never stop doing,” he promises.