Tokyo, man dressed as Joker injures 17 people in the metro- Corriere.it

Assault in the Tokyo subway: a man dressed as a Joker and armed with a knife set fire to the seats, injuring 17 people. A 24-year-old man is under arrest

The death toll rises to 17 in a fire that occurred on a train west of Tokyo, caused by a passenger armed with a knife e dressed as Jocker, the character from the Batman saga. According to the authorities, one of the people stabbed, around 60 years of age, was in serious condition. Police arrested a 24-year-old man, that according to the first testimonies he would have spread oil inside the train, before set fire to the seats of the carriages. Loading... Advertisements

The operator of the Keio line warned the conductor that he stopped the convoy at Kokuryo station, before suspending services in both directions. The attack occurred around 20 local time: a video released online shows the passengers running inside the train for run away from the flames. Images taken by mobile phones show people fleeing from a moving wagon inside which they can be seen an explosion

And. Other photos posted on social media depict passengers trying to get out of the train carriage windows once they arrive at the station.