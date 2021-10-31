World

Tokyo, man dressed as Joker injures 17 people in the metro- Corriere.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno28 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

from Online editing

Assault in the Tokyo subway: a man dressed as a Joker and armed with a knife set fire to the seats, injuring 17 people. A 24-year-old man is under arrest

The death toll rises to 17 in a fire that occurred on a train west of Tokyo, caused by a passenger armed with a knife e dressed as Jocker, the character from the Batman saga. According to the authorities, one of the people stabbed, around 60 years of age, was in serious condition. Police arrested a 24-year-old man, that according to the first testimonies he would have spread oil inside the train, before set fire to the seats of the carriages.

Loading...
Advertisements

The operator of the Keio line warned the conductor that he stopped the convoy at Kokuryo station, before suspending services in both directions. The attack occurred around 20 local time: a video released online shows the passengers running inside the train for run away from the flames. Images taken by mobile phones show people fleeing from a moving wagon inside which they can be seen an explosion
And. Other photos posted on social media depict passengers trying to get out of the train carriage windows once they arrive at the station.

October 31, 2021 (change October 31, 2021 | 19:38)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno28 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Big shot in the cellar. The new frontier of thefts are the precious bottles

8 hours ago

G20 in Rome, Putin and Xi spoil the climate

6 hours ago

Cop26 and global warming, the last seven years the hottest ever – Corriere.it

3 hours ago

it is the first time since the pandemic

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button