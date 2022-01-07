Tech

Tokyo ranked in Korea, it will not be too violent – Nerd4.life

Ghostwire: Tokyo has been classified in Korea, and the rating information reveals some details about the nature of the new game developed by Tango Gameworks under the supervision of Shinji Mikami.

Among the games coming out in 2022, Ghostwire: Tokyo will put us in the shoes of a boy who has ended up at the center of a supernatural event that has unleashed hordes of evil spirits in the center of the Japanese capital: finding himself in possession of special powers, he decides to use them to drive out the ghosts.

A concept that, according to what we read, will not be developed in a particularly crude and realistic way, bringing on the screen a “representation of the violence not excessive “and thus aiming at a classification that in Europe could correspond to PEGI 16.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the Korean classification

As you can read in the screenshot above, the game synopsis for the Korean board reads: “A first-person action game in which the protagonist tries to save his younger brother and who gains spirit powers to Shibuya, where thousands of people have disappeared due to a paranormal phenomenon. “

You can find more details on the new game developed by Tango Gameworks for PC And PS5 in our preview of Ghostwire: Tokyo.

