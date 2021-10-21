News

Tokyo stock market -1.9%, Hong Kong pays Evergrande drama (-11%). Bitcoin at a new record over $ 66,900, Ethereum close to its all-time high

US futures lower after the Dow Jones in yesterday’s session tested a new intraday record level; negative sentiment in Asia, with the Hong Kong stock exchange which, with a decline of more than 1%, returns to be the scene of the drama of Evergrande, the Chinese real estate developer besieged by debt, and the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange which it lost up to -1.75% within minutes of its closing. Regarding Evergrande, the stock slipped by almost 11%, after the news of the flop of the negotiations with Hopson Development Holdings for the sale of some of its assets, part of its services division Evergrande Property Services, to rival Hopson. Hopson’s quotations rise to over 5%. Yesterday evening, Hopson announced that negotiations to purchase a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services have failed. News also confirmed by Evergrande. Quotations of the Evergrande Property Services division are down by more than 6%, after slipping in the opening up to -9%. However, the world’s attention is turning above all to cryptocurrencies, right now, after the new record hit by Bitcoin, which broke the one previously tested in mid-April. Prices of the world’s number one cryptocurrency even surpassed $ 66,900 – from the previous record of $ 64,899 in mid-April – and then slowed down. Also noteworthy in the last few hours is the leap of the Ethereum, rallying by more than + 7% over $ 4,000, close to regaining the all-time high of $ 4,380 tested in May. Two factors triggered the buy: on the one hand, the launch on the NYSE, two days ago, of the first ETF on Bitcoin, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, with the ticker ‘BITO’. ProShares ETF offers investors exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts, i.e. those contracts that give the holder the ability to buy or sell the asset at a future date at a set price, rather than direct exposure to the world’s number one cryptocurrency. . However, it is a milestone in the history of digital currencies. The bullish comments that came from the legendary trader Paul Tudor Jones, who called cryptocurrencies a better hedge than gold to hedge against inflation, also drowned the buy on crypto assets.

