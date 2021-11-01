Tokyo, terror in the subway: disguised as the Joker stabbing 17 passengers

Terror aboard a Japanese train when a boy, disguised as the Joker, stabbed the passengers and then set the train on fire. 17 people were injured in the stabbing on the Tokyo train, including three in serious condition. The fire department of the city made it known, specifying that not all the wounded were stabbed. According to Nippon TV, the assailant told police he had acted to emulate a previous incident. The attacker, 24, was arrested at the scene of the attack, which took place at Keio station near Kokuryo station on the western outskirts of the Japanese capital. “I wanted to kill someone to be executed,” the young man told the officers who arrested him. The 24-year-old stabbed some passengers and then poured gasoline to start the fire at Kokuryo station where the convoy stopped after the emergency brake was applied. The television footage showed rescuers busy rescuing passengers as some panicked people fled from train car windows. This is the second stabbing on a Tokyo train in two months. The previous one took place in August, the day before the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, when a 36-year-old, Yusuke Tsushima, stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train, then told the police that he wanted to attack women who seemed happy. . A girl in her 20s next to whom the man was sitting was seriously injured in the attack before the suspect fled the scene, leaving the weapon behind. Tsushima later admitted his responsibility by saying that for years he had wanted to “kill happy-looking women.”

He later confessed to the police that he had chosen a commuter train because it offered him the possibility of “killing many people.” Along with the young woman who had been the first target of the assailant, four other women, plus five men, had been injured. But 1995 is the horrible date to which memory returns: the attack on the Tokyo subway, a terrorist attack that took place on March 20, 1995 with the use of sarin nerve gas, which caused 13 deaths and over 6,200 intoxicated. It is considered the most serious attack in Japan since the end of World War II. It was committed by the Aum Shinriky religious sect on behalf of the founder Shk Asahara. The seven members of the group were all hanged.

Yesterday the madness returned to the scene in Japan. “I thought it was a Halloween stunt – said a witness of what happened tonight to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri, recalling the moment he saw other passengers running in panic towards his carriage – Then, I saw a man walking towards you us, slowly waving a long, blood-stained knife. ‘