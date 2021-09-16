Tokyo Vice, Michael Mann enriches the cast of his HBO series

Work continues on the cast of Tokyo Vice, the HBO crime series Max directed by Michael Mann that we should see at the beginning of 2022. Various actors are added to those already selected in the casting in progress, starting with the Japanese Hideaki Ito (Tokkai), Show Kasamatsu (Flowers and Rain) And Tomohisa Yamashita (The Man from Toronto), all called to interpret ‘regular’ roles in the ten scheduled episodes.

With them, too Shun Sugata (Tomorrow’s Dinner Table), Masato Hagiwara (Tokkai), Ayumi Tanida (The Return) And Kosuke Toyohara (Yakuza and The Family). Joining a cast completed – for now – by Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf And Rinko Kikuchi.

Not to mention the Blackhat of 2015, and after i Crime Story And LA Takedown television, the opportunity for the director to go back behind the camera – certainly for the pilot – in a genre so congenial to him will be offered by this free adaptation of memoir by Jake Adelstein of 2009 Tokyo vice: a reporter in the heart of the yakuza.

A Yakuza-themed drama series that tells of the American reporter’s many years of experience as a crime reporter for Yomiuri Shimbun played by Elgort. At his side will operate Kikuchi, as a fellow journalist, and Watanabe, as a detective of the Tokyo police. Author of the screenplay, the JT Rogers of the TV movie Oslo with Ruth Wilson.

Thus the presentation of the book published by Einaudi:

Jake Adelstein, from 1993 to 2005 crime reporter for “Yomiuri Shinbun”, the largest newspaper in Japan, and from 2005 to 2007 chief investigator of the US State Department in an investigation into the trafficking of women in the Rising Sun. A rigorous examination of Japanese organized crime, including extortion, exploitation of prostitution, collusion with politics. And the thrilling account of the investigations that led Adelstein to cross arms with one of the yakuza’s biggest bosses and risk his life (to the point of entering the witness protection program for more than a year). An indispensable book to understand the black soul of Japan, but also to penetrate the most hidden mechanisms of crime, and discover them close, sometimes too similar to those of our home.