Tokyo, with a knife in the subway dressed as Joker, wounds 17 people and sets a car on fire

BEIJING – Maybe he had seen the movie too many times Todd Phillips, Golden Lion in Venice two years ago. Perhaps he had identified himself too much with the character of Arthur Fleck (masterfully played by Joaquin Phoenix) than in the subway Gotham City, wearing a clown make-up, kills three kids. The 24-year-old who last night, on Halloween, sowed panic in the Tokyo subway by wounding 17 people with a knife and setting fire to one of the wagons “he was a Joker fan,” the Japanese press revealed this morning.

