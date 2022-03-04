Toledo hosts this Saturday the first test of the Education Inspection opposition

The first test of the competition-opposition for access to the Education Inspection Corps of Castilla-La Mancha for the year 2022 will be held this Saturday, March 5, at the Technological Campus of the Toledo Weapons Factory. In total, they call 25 places and 241 applicants are called to participatein a test that will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will consist of the development of a written topic, as reported by the Board in a press release.

This exam will be the first of two more, which will be held on dates yet to be determined. The second exam will consist of an oral presentation of a topic and the third in the written analysis of a practical case. In both cases, applicants may participate having passed the previous exam.

“With all the guarantees”

The Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Rosa Ana Rodriguezhas been convinced that the process-opposition will develop “with all the guarantees and without any incident” and has wished all possible success to the aspiring and future education inspectors of Castilla-La Mancha.

In the same way, Rosa Ana Rodríguez has recalled that these positions are added to the 1,035 summoned to the Teachers’ Corps this year and account for the commitment of the Executive of Emiliano García-Page with the consolidation, expansion and replacement of public teaching employment.

Currently, the Education Inspection Corps of Castilla-La Mancha is made up of 87 professionals. It has the function of ensuring compliance with the laws, guaranteeing the rights and observance of the duties of those who participate in the teaching and learning processes and contributing to the improvement of the educational system.

