Toluca could lose Haret Ortega for the following season

Haret Ortega

May 06, 2022 8:23 p.m.

Toluca suffered a lot this season in the defensive zone, but despite that, the central defender Haret Ortega He was one of the most outstanding soccer players in the team, that is why several teams from Mexico and the old continent follow him closely.

Haret Ortega He has a contract until 2024 with the scarlet team, but if a good offer arrives for the young American youth squad, it is very likely that they will end up selling him.

According to Fotomac (Turkish media), Haret Ortega would be an option Fenerbahce from Turkey, to reinforce the departures of Kim Min-Jae and Attila Szalai.

Haret has great quality, but he still needs to make the leap to Europe

The central defender has very good numbers with the Devils, despite having only two years in the red team, since he has participated with Toluca in 47 games, he has scored 5 goals and provided one assist.

Without a doubt, Haret has a great future ahead of him, but it is still too early for him to go to Europe, as he still has to improve in many aspects. If he endures a couple of more seasons with the devils, he will surely be able to mature and be ready to make the leap in quality.

