Toluca is ‘eliminated’ from the playoffs; They no longer aspire to qualify

The Red Devils of Tolucawith the victory of Pumas over the Tuzos del Pachuca, they were left with no chance of qualifying for the Liga MX playoffs, since the goal difference with Mazatlán FC is abysmal and those from Sinaloa have it to win.

Toluca came to the duel on day 17 with little hope of qualifying and needed a draw or a defeat by the UNAM Pumas to aspire to qualify, however, with Dinenno’s double, they stayed out of the playoff zone.

Cougars It reached 22 points and dropped Mazatlán to 12th in the standings with 21 points, the same as Toluca would do if they beat León.

However, due to goal difference, only a historical miracle would qualify the Red Devils, as they need to win with a 12-goal difference.

Thus, the only thing for which they aspire to victory is not to pay the 33 million fine for being 16th in the percentage table.

For its part, León needs a victory to qualify for the playoffs, because in the event of a tie or defeat, Mazatlán will be the one to keep the last ticket.