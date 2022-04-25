Toluca is in danger and gets into the fight for not paying a fine

Midtime Editorial

The defeat of the Toluca this Sunday before Atlas meant more than losing three points and leaving the Repechage zone, because with this fall the scarlet box was put on danger from finish among the three worst percentages of the season and with it to pay a penalty fee economic of 33 million pesos.

The picture managed by Ignatius Ambriz is located in the position 15 of the table percentage with 119 points, two more than Gallos Blancos, who will play their Matchday 16 game this afternoon against Tijuana; a win could put them ahead of the Scarlets.

The arrival from Nachoafter his good time in León where he was champion in Guard1anes 2020, supposed that the Diablo Rojos would rise and be a leading teamhowever it has not been so and this season has been full of irregularity.

To the extent that with loss to the foxesthe Mexican team came out of the stalls from Repechageand now in addition to winning his last match of Day 17, he will have to wait for results from three rivals to know his future.

everything points to what fc Juarez is the team condemned a pay the biggest finewhich is 80 million pesos, while the Xolos of Tijuana will pay 47 million of pesos, for finishing penultimate in the table of quotients.