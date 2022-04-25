Sports

Toluca is in danger and gets into the fight for not paying a fine

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Mexico City /

The defeat of the Toluca this Sunday before Atlas meant more than losing three points and leaving the Repechage zone, because with this fall the scarlet box was put on danger from finish among the three worst percentages of the season and with it to pay a penalty fee economic of 33 million pesos.

The picture managed by Ignatius Ambriz is located in the position 15 of the table percentage with 119 points, two more than Gallos Blancos, who will play their Matchday 16 game this afternoon against Tijuana; a win could put them ahead of the Scarlets.

The arrival from Nachoafter his good time in León where he was champion in Guard1anes 2020, supposed that the Diablo Rojos would rise and be a leading teamhowever it has not been so and this season has been full of irregularity.

To the extent that with loss to the foxesthe Mexican team came out of the stalls from Repechageand now in addition to winning his last match of Day 17, he will have to wait for results from three rivals to know his future.

everything points to what fc Juarez is the team condemned a pay the biggest finewhich is 80 million pesos, while the Xolos of Tijuana will pay 47 million of pesos, for finishing penultimate in the table of quotients.

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

The U-19 team debuts with victory against Honduras

2 mins ago

The good statistics of Roberto Alvarado in Chivas

14 mins ago

UPNFM continues to surprise Olimpia with a goal by Kilmar Peña and Marathón is prescribing a beating for Real Sociedad

26 mins ago

The player that Vega wants in Chivas to stay and continue scoring goals

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button