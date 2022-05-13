Toluca is shaping up to sign Jean Meneses

Midtime Editorial

After several rapprochements with the León board, Toluca has finally got power negotiate with the emerald team for the Chilean midfielder, Jean Meneseswho is one of Nacho Ambriz’s wishes to reinforce the Devils for the next tournament, seeking to leave Clausura 2022 in oblivion.

According to journalist Ezequiel Gasca, the negotiation between both clubs is on a good path and, even, the mexiquense group is very cabout to finalize the incorporation of the Chilean.

“The desire by Nacho Ambriz is about to be fulfilled after a couple of tries. There is concrete negotiations for the transfer of Jean Meneses from Lion to Toluca and its early closure is feasible, the talks are progressing”.

Until now conditions unknown that the devils put about the desk To try to convince León, however, Toluca’s offer would have to be around, at least, 3.5 million dollars according to Transfermarkt.

Ambriz and Meneses coincided in the Guard1anes 2020 Champion Lion. Now, the Mexican coach wants to have the midfielder again, who has already recorded 149 games, 21 goals and 22 assists in Mexican soccer.