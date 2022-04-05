Toluca takes revenge for the win and returns America to its crisis

The Red Devils took revenge for the 3-0 on Day 11 and a date later they put the Eagles in their raw reality in Liga MX.

America He added his second win in a row in Liga MX 2022, after beating Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium. A few weeks ago, Fernando Ortiz’s team thrashed Toluca at the Azteca and with these two results they climbed up the table, although at the end of Matchday 12 the Scarlets took revenge and put the people of the capital in their place.

Diego Valdés’ goal in Aguascalientes put the Águilas in a privileged position, since they reached 13 units in the general table of the Clausura 2022 tournament, and with that they got fully into the fight for the playoffs, by take 12th placethe last place available for the repechage.

But it turns out that to maintain the position, those from Coapa needed the Devils not to beat Puebla on Sunday, and despite the prayers, those of Ambriz were victorious and with this they took America out of the Liguilla.

Later, the victory of Santos against Pachuca, in the Comarca, only led to the Águilas going down one more step in the standings, already from 12th place they finished in 14th, although the good news is that they are only one unit away from playoffsince Tijuana is twelfth, with 14 points.

What does America need to qualify for the 2022 Liga MX Playoffs?

There are five dates left to play in the Clausura 2022 and those of Tano Ortiz still They must face Juárez, Xolos, León, Tigres and Cruz Azul. The calendar looks difficult, but if they want to depend on themselves, the azulcremas must seek to win all their remaining commitments.

