Tom Aspinall appeals to Cristiano Ronaldo’s doctor

MMA – The Briton was injured at UFC London. Thus, Tom Aspinall called on Cristiano Ronaldo’s doctor.

Headliner of the last UFC London, Tom Aspinall faced Curtis Blaydes. Thus, the encounter was supposed to mark a clash at the top within the heavyweight category. Moreover, for the occasion, the Briton faced the toughest opponent of his career. Unfortunately, not everything went as planned. In effect, Just 15 seconds after kick-off, it’s the injury for the 29-year-old athlete. Thus, Aspinall found himself on the ground, injured in the knee, unable to continue the meeting. Since July 23, the latter has been in forced rest, in full convalescence. And, to put all the chances on his side, Tom Aspinall appealed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s doctor.

CR7, a footballer known for his healthy lifestyle

Also, the choice to go through a doctor of Cristiano is not trivial. Indeed, the latter is known to have an irreproachable lifestyle. The footballer surrounds himself with the best to be the best himself. If he is now considered one of the best in the history of football, it is not by chance. So, by calling on this doctor, Aspinall puts the odds on his side. Questioned by “Midnite” he declares: ” My doctor was Cristiano Ronaldo’s rehabilitation specialist. He is really at the top in the field and I feel very good right now. I suffered from this knee for a very long time. I haven’t felt this good in a long time. »

No rush to come back

Today, Tom Aspinall definitely doesn’t want to rush things. Moreover, the Briton admits to having knee problems for more than three years now. Also,he admits having played with fire for too long. Now Aspinall doesn’t want to be back.before being at 100%“.