Tom Brady, a new Yacht for the NFL legend: the cost is millionaire

Tom Brady, legend of the NFL, has recently bought a super yacht: lots of luxury, maximum comfort, mind-boggling price

Not just any sportsman. Tom Brady is a real legend of the NFL. The numbers speak for themselves: with 7 Super Bowl wins he is the most successful player in American football.

Five times MVP of the Super Bowl, three times elected best player in the NFL, along with Joe Montana is the only one to have simultaneously won the two awards more than once. For a few days there has been talk of his possible retirement from the NFL and, awaiting confirmation, we can already imagine him enjoying his golden retirement aboard the latest family jewel, a 77-foot yacht (about 23 meters) purchased last spring. . After all, we are talking about who in 2021 entered the ranking of the ten highest paid sportsmen in the world.

Tom Brady is in seventh place with 76 million dollars put into the farm, 31 of which off the pitch. An important figure that allowed him to make a ‘crazy’ expense like the one needed to buy the new yacht.

Tom Brady, the new 77-foot yacht

The new yacht bought by Tom Brady is the last one built by Wajer Yachts, Dutch manufacturer who presented it in the spring. Designed in collaboration with Van Oossanen Naval Architects and Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, Wajer 77 can accommodate up to 9 people thanks to its four cabins. The main one has a separate entrance to ensure greater privacy.

All cabins on board the yacht purchased from quarterback American have a private bathroom. But of course the comforts don’t stop there. On board there are some peculiarities such as the cooling system of the deck, an automatic roof and the possibility of electronically adjusting the deck itself. At the front of the boat there is the area intended for relaxation, while at the back there is the dining area which also has large sofas.

As for the engine, the Wejer 77 has three engines Volvo Penta IPS from 900 hp, which allow it to reach a maximum speed of 37 knots with a range of 400 nautical miles. The cost ? About 7 million dollars at an exchange rate of 6.2 million euros.