Tom Brady kills the illusions of the 49ers with his most recent play

TAMPA, FLORIDA – Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts in the 4th quarter of an NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady announced his official retirement from the NFL on February 1after 22 seasons in the league spread mostly with the New England Patriots and in the end with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but not before being immersed in a rumor about his retirement, two days before, which ended up being confirmed. But the buzz about the quarterback stretching his career isn’t over yet.

Despite the announcement of the withdrawal, this has not prevented some analysts, media and insiders speculate that Brady could end up playing on the West Coast from the USA to be in the favorite team of his childhood: the 49ers.

Brady grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan, being born in San MateoCalifornia, about 20 minutes from where the now extinct Candlestick Parkthe original home of the Californian team, regularly attending club matches in the 1980s.

A general view of Candlestick Park as fans greet military personnel and veterans before the start of the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 10, 2013 in San Francisco, CA. (Tom DiPace/AP Images for USAA)

That’s why they were released strong rumors about the possibility that Brady could come out of his recently announced retirement to join the team of his loves, an idea that does not sound crazy at all after the abrupt culmination of the San Francisco campaign in 2021 in which the fingers point as one of those responsible for the quarterback Jimmy Garoppoloand if to this is added that his possible replacement, the young Trey Lance isn’t quite ready to keep the team competitive, the wires connect and it all starts to make sense.

However, this week it was announced that Tom Brady already has his next play readybut off the field of play, when it became known that will be involved to produce and appear in a road trip comedy for the Paramount production house.

Some Hollywood stars like Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will star ’80 for Brady’which director Kyle Marvin will direct and Brady will produce through his company 199 Productions according to information from the portal The Hollywood Reporter.

Continue reading the story

Inspired by a true story, 80 for Brady tells the story of four friends and fans of the New England Patriots who take a trip that will change their livesheading to Super Bowl LI 2017 to watch their favorite quarterback Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they cruise through the wilderness. the largest sporting event in the United States. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play that quartet.

The beginning of the shooting of the film is scheduled to begin in the spring of this 2022and as a producer and actor on the film, Brady needs to put a good amount of time into the project, something that would not be possible if he had to get involved with the discipline of the 49erslearn a new game system, meet your new teammates and coaches, among other things, how to adapt to your new environment.

When you win seven Super Bowlsyou are considered by many to be the best player of all time and you are one of the few quarterbacks to win a ring with two different teamsyou can make your own decisions.

However, to the misfortune of beleaguered San Francisco 49ers fans, it seems that the only contact that Brady will make with California, will be in Hollywood.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Official of the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office flees so as not to be infracted