Tom Brady revealed who convinced him to sign with the Buccaneers and leave the New England Patriots

In Tom Brady’s farewell message to Bruce Arians, TB12 revealed who recruited him to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and leave the New England Patriots in the NFL.

The world of Tampa Bay Buccaneers He received unexpected news again with the announcement that Bruce Arians, the team’s head coach, had retired from the NFL to take up a management position in the organization. Tom Brady He did not hesitate to say goodbye.

Amid rumors of a possible broken relationship, Brady had an emotional reaction to the retirement of Bruce Arians as coach of the Buccaneers. which makes it more than clear how well Tom got along with the former Tampa Bay coach.

After 20 seasons and six titles of superbowlTom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots and, although everything would indicate that the worn relationship with Bill Belichick was the reason for the departure, TB12 revealed who convinced him to sign with the Buccaneers and leave the Pats.

Such was the power of the words that were said to Brady that a few years later he remembered them and recognized the person who convinced and recruited him to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom was so impacted by this former NFL coach that he did not hesitate to recognize him with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Tom Brady revealed who convinced him to sign with the Bucs and leave the Patriots: Bruce Arians

“Smart, tough and loyal are some of the words that describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all the things we discussed came true 100%. We all benefited from his leadership and guidance and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished. You were a big part of my decision to join the Bucs. and I will be eternally grateful to you.” claimed Tom Brady to reveal that Bruce Arians convinced him to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.