Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in American football, truly retires

Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in American football history, has announced the end of his career. The news had been anticipated last weekend by ESPN and immediately picked up by newspapers around the world, but it had not been confirmed by Brady, who only announced it personally on Tuesday through his social profiles. Among other things he wrote: “I loved my career and now it’s time to devote time and energy to something else.”

Two weeks ago Brady ended his 22nd season in the National Football League (NFL), being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won his seventh Super Bowl of his career last season.

Considered by many to be the greatest football player ever, his seven Super Bowl wins represent a record that will remain undefeated for a long time: the closest active player is former teammate Rob Gronkowski, with four titles. Brady’s records and victories surpass both those of the greatest players of the past, such as Joe Montana and Peyton Manning, as well as those achieved individually by each of the thirty-two teams in the league.

In addition to the seven finals he won, in twenty-two years of the NFL he was named MVP (best player) of the championship three times and MVP of the finals five times. He has played and won with two different teams: from 2000 to 2019 with the New England Patriots and in the last two seasons in Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

President Biden hosted a ceremony honoring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2021 Super Bowl win, where the quarterback Tom Brady stole the show with a pair of political jokes that appeared to be jabs at Donald Trump. https://t.co/CQeWvxIqc5 pic.twitter.com/tBmM9Pv6Uh – The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2021

His story, at least at the beginning, was different from that of many other American champions accompanied by great expectations since adolescence, as happened for example with Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In the 2000 draft – the event in which the teams choose the best players from the universities – Brady was in fact chosen at the 199th call: according to the evaluations of the championship teams, that year in the United States there were 198 players better than him , and among these five quarterbacks. Brady had to wait two days before receiving a call, from the New England Patriots, who still chose him as reserve reserve: fourth in his role in order of preference.

His main problem was that of looking like anybody. In the report written about him in view of that draft that has now gone down in history, observers agreed in defining him as “smart and intelligent, with the characteristics of a leader, calm and measured in every situation” but also “thin and thin enough to seem a breadstick, without presence and physical strength, with little mobility and difficulty in improvising ». The observations made about him by NFL teams weren’t completely wrong, in fact. Brady showed no great athletic ability.

His career, and consequently the history of modern football, changed on September 23, 2001, the same month in which, after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the history of the United States had also changed. In the regular season game against the New York Jets, then-starting Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe took a blow that caused him internal bleeding. Brady replaced him: he entered the field and never left him again. It took him a handful of games to become decisive and in the next ten, with eighteen touchdowns thrown, he led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl victory, in New Orleans against the St. Louis Rams.

– Read also: The unexpected sporting redemption of Tampa