Tom Brady would be the 49ers starting QB in 2022, they report in the US.

Just last February 1, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Less than a month later, in the United States there are reports that the legend could turn back in your decision to play with the team he was a fan of as a child and where he grew up watching Joe Montana, the San Francisco 49ers.

This information is from journalist Mike Floriowith more than 20 years of experience covering the NFL, founder of the portal Pro Football Talk and current collaborator for the chain NBCwho details that he received an email “from an extremely reliable, anonymous source” about the possibility that Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the 49ers in 2022.

“I got a great email. I don’t know if the author wants me to reveal his name, but he’s explaining what’s going on with tom brady And that boils down to a classic mid-40s crisis, where you want to rethink your life. Step 1 was his divorce from the Patriots, Step 2 was his short-term relationship with a trophy girl like the Buccaneers. Finally, the step 3 we are in, a late night text to high school sweetheart, aka the 49ersMike Florio said in PFT.

“I’m telling you, it’s inevitable. He’s not going to get dirty like Aaron Rodgers in public spats, he’s going to work it all out behind the scenes. I just think that he’s going to be with the 49ers in Week 1I’m totally in that boat,” he added of TB12’s future.

Will Tom Brady play with San Francisco?

It’s practically impossible to say “no” to the possibility of having the winningest player of all time. Their seven super bowl rings are more than all the trophies of the Niners or any other franchise, and after a new season in which They stayed on the shore with Jimmy Garoppolo as a quarterback, it doesn’t sound crazy at all.

Despite being 44 years old, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady led the NFL with the Buccaneers the previous campaign passing yards, completions and touchdownsin the discussion for Most Valuable Player, although the award was given to Aaron Rodgers.

The 49ers have Trey Lance, quarterback chosen in the 2021 Draft and who from his first season seemed destined for the starting job. He had a few games, but San Francisco held on to Garoppolo, who led them to the Conference Final which they lost to the Rams. With himself they fell in the Super Bowl two years ago against Kansas City.

“For now he is retired, although if you looked closely, he never used the word ‘retired’ in his thanks and even used the term ‘never say never’. If he doesn’t join his boyhood team now, he never will, and something tells me we will see Brady as a starter for the 49ers in Week 1Florio concluded.

