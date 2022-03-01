Tom Brady would return to the NFL with Miami Dolphins as no one imagines

According to a specialized NFL portal, Tom Brady could return to the Miami Dolphins in a way that no one imagines.

American football and Tom Brady They will have a relationship for eternity. There’s no doubt about it! For this reason, there are very few who believe that the retirement of TB12 is definitive and even Rob Gronkowski was encouraged to say when the quarterback would return to the gridirons.

A new protagonist in the supposed return of Brady to the NFL He came up with an idea that very few fans would imagine. As reported by the Pro Football Talk portal, Miami Dolphins intended to go for TB12 as his starting quarterback, but…

After Tom Brady’s retirement was made official, the Dolphins’ plan B to have TB12 begins to be on the horizon and the code name is bruce bealwho has a friendship with the former NFL quarterback and could buy the Miami team from Stephen Ross.

The rumors that link Tom Brady with the Miami Dolphins come from 2020 when in free agency the version that the quarterback would leave the New England Patriots to be the quarterback for the Dolphins as part owner of the organization.

Tom Brady would return to the NFL with Miami Dolphins as owner

According to information published by Mike Florio, once it is clear that Tom Brady will not return to the NFL as a player, the Miami Dolphins could put the plan in motion so that TB12 purchased the team through a partnership with Bruce Beal. The Super Bowl’s winningest quarterback would return to the league in a way no one imagined.