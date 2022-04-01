Tom Brady’s emotional reaction to Bruce Arians’ retirement from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Unexpectedly, Bruce Arians announced that he is retiring from the NFL as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady did not hesitate to have an emotional reaction.

It’s the best offseason in the history of the NFL experts said and once again it was fulfilled. When fans of Tampa Bay Buccaneers believed that they would not receive another bomb after the withdrawal and return of Tom Bradyanother shocking news came at the hands of the hitherto head coach Bruce Aries.

Arians went down in Brady’s legacy as the coach who opened the door for him when the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick stopped trusting TB12. Bruce gave Tom the freedom to be a coach and the quarterback responded with the 2021 Super Bowl title.

When it seemed like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to bring back all the pieces that won Super Bowl LV, Bruce Arians unexpectedly announced retirement as coach from the Bucs to take a managerial position in the organization led by Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers have already picked Arians’ replacement as head coach, but Bruce didn’t leave without a heartfelt goodbye from him. Tom Brady with a message on Instagram that shocked the entire NFL world. TB12 will miss him more than anyone!

Tom Brady’s reaction to Bruce Arians’ retirement from the NFL

“Thank you Bruce Arians for everything you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend (…) Smart, tough and loyal are some of the words that describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all the things we discussed came 100% true.” Tom Brady said on his Instagram account.