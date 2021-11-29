Furious: Tom Burke replaces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in George Miller’s film (On Monday 29 November 2021) Actor Tom Burke will replace Yahya Abdul–Mateen II in the cast of Furious, the spinoff of Mad Max: Fury Road directed by George Miller. In the cast of Furious, the spinoff of Mad Max: Fury Road, will now star Tom Burke which he replaced Yahya Abdul–Mateen II, forced to say goodbye to the project directed by George Miller due to problems with the timing of production. The actor seems to have in fact had to give up the movie to devote himself to a project that he had been developing for some time and whose shooting is finally about to begin. Tom Burke will then join the set of Furious actress Anya … Read on movieplayer

