In the cast of Furious, the spin off of Mad Max: Fury Road, the actor has now added Tom Burke which it replaces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, forced to say goodbye to the project directed by George Miller due to problems with the timing of production. The actor has given up on the film to devote himself to a project he has been developing for some time and whose shooting is finally about to begin. Burke thus joins Anya Taylor-Joy, made famous by the series The chess queen and from the movie Last night in Soho, and to Chris Hemsworth. For the moment, no details have been revealed on the role he will play. From the one revealed so far, the film delves into the story of the renegade Daughter of War, known for helping Immortal Joe’s Five Wives in their escape and working with Max to get rid of the evil despot. Filming has already started months ago in Australia and is expected to continue in New South Wales throughout 2022. The theatrical release of Furious instead it is scheduled for 2024.

Furiosa: Tom Burke will replace Yahya Abdul-Mateen in the spin off of Mad Max

George Miller recently unveiled how he cast Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role: making her recite a monologue from Fifth Estate by Sidney Lumet. The director, speaking of the actress, said:

I asked her to read a monologue while watching the camera. The piece I have chosen is really brilliant and can be done by looking at the camera only. You don’t need a partner. She did it all and then sent me the footage. I gave her a couple of tips and she turned out really great. I sent everything to the studio and explained why she was perfect for the role. The video was so persuasive that nothing more was needed!