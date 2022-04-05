Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six comes to mobile devices

For those who like tactical first-person shooter video games, any of the successful saga Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six from Ubisoft is one of the must-seesthose to whom we spend several hours to achieve our goal: destroy everything and everyone to stay alive.

Well, all that adrenaline can now be experienced on our mobile devices with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobilethe adaptation of that tremendous game that debuted on consoles in November 2015 and that now comes improved to the palm of your hand.

The clashes will be in 5v5 PvP matches in the main game mode that is attack vs. Defendingin which a team of five (Attack) You must use all your tactics and power to reach the objective that will be defended by the other team of five (Defense) who will deploy all their work to block the rival.

The members of the different teams will be Operators from the Rainbow Six universe who will have their own set of skills, weapons and accessories, so they will be fully customizable. In addition, the title will feature classic maps from the console version, all adapted to play with touch screenssection in which it will be possible to customize the game controls.

Ubisoft The official release date has not yet been confirmed. of Rainbow Six Mobile, but its pre-registration is now open and will allow access to a trial of the game, which will be available free (with microtransactions) for both iOS and Android.