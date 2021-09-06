Tom Cruise, All the Actor’s Women: Scientology’s Faults

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. Is Scientology the real cause of the end of your love relationship? Let’s find out together.

Surely among the most famous actors in Hollywood there is the name of Tom Cruise. The success he has managed to collect during his long career in which he has interpreted very different and famous roles is enormous. Particular character, who over the years has made headlines above all for his love stories and for belonging to the Church of Scientology. Great mystery revolves around this religious organization, which is said to be at the root of the downfall of all his romantic relationships. So we just have to find out more information and curiosities about man in detail.

Tom Cruise, his origins

Tom Cruise was born in 1962 in Syracuse, a town in New York. His father Thomas Cruise Mapother III was an electronic engineer and his mother Mary Lee Pfeiffer was a physical education teacher. Apparently Cruise has origins not only English, but also Irish and German thanks to his paternal great-grandparents. Also regarding his family, we know that he has two sisters, the elder Lee Anne and the younger Cass. As far as his relationship with the school is concerned, we know that especially during the first school years he had great difficulties, since a strong dyslexia, which fortunately managed to improve a lot during the growth.

He had a passion for acting from a very young age, and he entered the Robert Hopkins school theater very early on. One of the first major roles for him was that he landed in a school production of the musical Bulli e pupe. Here he immediately showed great talent and realized he had potential. He therefore decided to move to New York to try to be an actor. In this beautiful city he enrolled in several evening classes at the acting school called Neighborhood Playhouse. However, his real career began when he moved to Los Angeles where he took on his first important roles that opened the doors to his current great career.

All Cruise Women, Scientology Influence

There have been many relations important things Cruise has had throughout his life. First of all in 1987 he married Mimi Rogers, an actress who was apparently a Scientology follower. In fact, it is said that it was Rogers who made him enter the religious organization, to which he remained tied. He then obtained a divorce from Rogers in February 1990. However, in November 1989 he had already met the actress Nicole Kidman on the set of the film Days of Thunder and an important feeling immediately took off between them. They then began a relationship that culminated in short-term funding, as the two eventually married in December 1990.

Theirs was a fairly long marriage and lasted about 10 years. Together they had also decided to adopt two children Isabel Jane and with Anthony. During an interview, Kidman also stated that the two had tried several times to put a biological child into a world, but sadly suffered two abortions. The relationship ended in 2001. According to various rumors about the couple, it seems that one of the most important reasons for their breakup was the influence of Scientology. While Cruise became more and more involved with this organization, Kidman instead continued to have her Catholic faith firmly in place, and one of her greatest wishes was to be able to baptize both of her children, but she found an obstacle in her husband.

The stories with Penelope Cruz and Katie Holmes

He doesn’t have time to divorce Kidman who already in 2001 Cruise always meets on a set, this time in the film Vanilla Sky, the actress Penelope Cruz. Even with the latter there was an important story, which seems to have lasted until 2004. Later he also had an acquaintance with the actress Nazanin Boniadi. It was then in 2005 that Cruise met instead Katie Holmes, actress best known for the TV series Dawson’s Creek. It is said that Holmes was a huge fan of Tom Cruise from an early age, and that several times in the course of her life she had imagined one day being able to marry her legend Tom Cruise. A wish that eventually came true, and the couple got married in 2006 in Italy.

Together they had their only daughter Suri in 2006. Unfortunately, this relationship has also failed. Again, it seems that Scientology has had a hand in it, as revealed by a source who was close to both of them, who also specified that if Cruise left the organization he could save his relationship. Moreover, it is also good to know that with the daughter Suri apparently Tom has completely closed relations since 2012. In fact, it is said that he has not seen her and frequented her for many years and that even in this case the fault would be to be found in the Church of Scientology, as also written in Vanity Fair, which according to various tabloids would have effectively turned him away from the child.

Current love life

A sentimental life therefore quite turbulent that of Tom Cruise and apparently always in constant ferment. In recent times, the man has often been seen around with what should be his latest flame, his girlfriend Hayley Atwell. She is also an actress, and the two were first seen in public at Wimbledon. We know about her that she is 20 years younger than Cruise, and therefore 39 years old. As has often happened in past stories, also in this case the man met his girlfriend on a set, that of Mission Impossible 7 and it seems that from the first day the two have been inseparable.

Tom Cruise, harsh criticism and controversy

Surely Cruise has stood out over the years for being a very special character. Some of his positions on some very serious issues have been strongly criticized and at the center of harsh controversy. First of all his passionate attack against psychiatry and the use of drugs caused a scandal. Cruise, in fact, has taken very hard positions against drugs that are used in particular for the hyperactivity syndrome and attention deficit, of which he has claimed that it is only amphetamines that can also produce addictions. Essentially, therefore, Cruise compared all psychiatrists to real drug dealers.

Another controversy instead was ignited for a clash between the actor and a colleague, Brooke Shields who years ago had published a book in which she talked about her battle against postpartum depression and what helped her to get out of this nightmare, which in fact was drug and psychiatric therapy. Also in that case Cruise had strongly criticized the actress telling her experiences in the field with sick people and treated according to the methods of Scientology and therefore with the use of vitamins and physical activity. Also in this case, therefore, in Cruise’s positions and thoughts we can glimpse the shadow of the well-known organization.

Top Gun, the discovery of a passion

It is well known that undoubtedly the film that brought Cruise to an incredible success was Top Gun directed by Tony Scott. Thanks to this he became a real Hollywood star and even won a place on the famous Walk of fame. Anyone who has seen the film will remember that the main protagonist is Lieutenant Pete Maverick Mitchell, a pilot in the United States Navy. Perhaps not a few will know that probably because of this film, Cruise has developed a great passion for airplanes. In fact, he decided years ago to get one license of pilot. Even the man also owns his own private plane which cost him about 38 million dollars and it is a Gulfstream G450.

Tom Cruise, the experience with the Franciscan friars

When it comes to religion and actor Tom Cruise, one only thinks of his total devotion to Scientology. In reality, however, in the past of man there is also a youthful experience with the Franciscan friars. Apparently, in fact, Cruise’s mother, when he was only 13 years old, decided to move with her children to Kentucky receiving protection from the Franciscan order, since she had had problems with her husband that led her to make this secret departure. It was at that time that he participated in various seminary activities, taking part in various masses and prayers.

Danger on the set: his accidents

Another perhaps little known detail of the actor is that in reality he seems to be very reckless and often decides to try his hand at scenes without the help of stuntmen. Precisely for this reason Cruise has often been about to die, risking his life altogether. In 1986, for example, on the set of Top Gun he risked his life during the tests inside a flight simulator. A too strong acceleration even managed to knock him to the ground, causing him to vomit that risked suffocating him. Even in Days of Thunder the man risked death by overturning with his car, but he came out completely unscathed. Another major risk came in 1996 with Mission Impossible, in the scene where water canisters explode.

In the scene Cruise had to run very fast trying to dodge even glass that flew and risked hitting him and cutting him deeply, as happened to a stuntman. In 2000, in the movie Mission Impossible 2, the actor decided to hang on to a cable without having any kind of protection net, climbing 600 m in height to be filmed in the opening scene of the work. Even during the filming of the film The Last Samurai of 2003 he risked his life when during a battle one of the actors lost control of his sword, which could sever his neck.

News about his heritage

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous Hollywood celebrities of all and is considered by many, especially by critics, one of the most important stars of action films. There is a lot of curiosity that revolves around the economic situation of these Hollywood stars and many are those who would like to have information on heritage by Cruise. It must be said that the actor is among the highest paid ever and according to an estimate it seems that his assets are around 570 million dollars.