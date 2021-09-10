Tom Cruise and David Beckham at Wembley

Many VIPs present in the stands of the stadium for the Italy-England Euro 2020 final

In the London stadium, for the most important and anticipated football event, many VIPs showed up.

In particular, attention was paid to the exchange of “punch” between Tom Cruise and David Beckham on the occasion of England’s first goal.

What a show

Present at the great event were the Heads of State, the Royal family and more than one actor: from Mattarella to Prince William with his family, from Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Symonds to finish with Tom Cruise and David Beckham.

The understanding fist

When England took the lead after a few minutes from the start of the match, the fist of understanding between the actor Tom Cruise and the former footballer David Beckham took off, sitting a few seats away from each other. other.

Top of the stands

Among others, Leonardo Spinazzola attended the match who, after the intervention, wanted to be present to encourage the team. In addition to sports-related names, there were Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher, Adele and Kate Moss.