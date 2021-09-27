Tom Cruise and Hailey Atwell broke up: the secret love story on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

Never has a love story been less publicized than the one between Tom Cruise and Hailey Atwell, companions on the set of the seventh Mission: Impossible and lovers for a year. But apparently, once the shooting is over, the story is over.

American websites and newspapers widely report the news that Tom Cruise And Hailey Atwell they broke up after one year of attendance. If you didn’t know they were together, no problem: neither did who announces their separation. Never has a love story been better kept away from gossip, and it’s almost unbelievable, given that Tom Cruise And always under the spotlight and he was talked about several times during the interminable and troubled work of Mission: Impossible 7 of which he is the protagonist, producer and reckless stuntman, alongside Hailey Atwell. Perhaps it was the hardships they faced together on set that unite the two, since they broke up as soon as the film was finished.

Off set, Cruise and Atwell were seen very little together, with the exception of Wimbledon last July. This, according to The Sun, is the statement of a source inside the production:

“They got along in love and well and obviously, being both beautiful Hollywood movie stars, they were a beautiful couple.” However, once the shooting was over, and considering their respective commitments, “they decided to go back to being friends”.

In our memory it is the first time in this environment that the existence of a relationship between two very famous people is announced at the same time as its end, but after all, whether it is true or not, what does it matter? Cruise and Atwell will have made good company on and off set, and we’re glad they got the hang of keeping the paparazzi out.