Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell broke up / The love born on the set is already over

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell broke up. The news comes from American websites and newspapers, although few were aware of their relationship. The two actors are the protagonists of the new chapter of “Mission: Impossible, The seventh to be exact, due out in 2022. Tom Cruise, 59, and Hayley Atwell, 39, started dating about a year ago. Off the set, the two actors were seen very little together, with the exception of Wimbledon last July. The “The Sun “ he said that towards the end of the shooting of “Mission: Impossible 7“Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell would have decided to remain just friends:”They got along in love and well and obviously being both beautiful Hollywood movie stars they were a beautiful couple. They decided to be friends again”, A source inside the production said.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7”

The relationship between Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell it lasted almost as long as the shooting of the film, which was prolonged due to the numerous setbacks, not just because of Covid. According to the source of the “The Sun“The two actors would have left due to the numerous upcoming commitments of the actor, however postponing them on good terms:”Their schedules are very full and Tom has a number of other commitments coming up and always rides in helicopters and private jets. But they are still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but these things happen. They still get along well“. Although the relationship with Tom Cruise has already ended, Hayley Atwell – the face of Captain America’s great love in the Marvel films – was the longest relationship for the American star since the end of the marriage with Katie Holmes and it seems that for her he was willing to move to England.

