The two protagonists of “Mission Impossible 7” have been dating for about a year but it seems that now they have broken off their relationship

According to a series of rumors circulated on the net in recent days, it seems that the love story between Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell ended. A bolt from the blue since only a few months ago the two actors, both protagonists of the new chapter of “Mission Impossible 7“, They had been paparazzi while they were walking around Rome, hand in hand.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, the reasons for the breakup

According to unofficial sources, the reasons for the breakup between the American superstar (59) and the British actress (39, better known as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) are due to the work: “Was a period very intense from the point of view of the shooting ”would have declared a person directly from the set.

“They go very d ‘agreement and obviously they are two beautiful Hollywood super actors, then they were very well together“Continued the source, who then specified:” They decided to return to just be friends. They have a lot to do and Tom always has new commitments coming up and he has to move for the world on private jets. This story has simply run its course. However, they are both happy from work together, but sometimes these things happen, unfortunately ”.

According to what is also confirmed by the “Sun” the two, therefore, would be remained in excellent relationships and those who have had the opportunity to observe them closely said that it is true sin that it didn’t work between them. Especially in view of the fact that after the end of his marriage with Katie Holmes, for Tom Cruise this was the relation more long: it even seems that for her he would have been willing to move to England …

