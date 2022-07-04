Tom Cruise and his love scandals

Only a select group of actors can boast of reaching 60 and continuing to be successful. One of them is Tom Cruise, who this July 3 reaches six decades in his locker. We are talking about someone who, beyond the cinema, is at least particular. Little is known about his most personal facet and he has never decided to open the doors of his intimacy to the general public, even though he has been one of the best actors Hollywood has produced in recent decades. However, his controversies have accompanied him throughout his career.

Who knows him affirms that Cruise has a complicated character that sometimes it is difficult for him to manage correctly and that has caused him some criticism from other actors and actresses with whom he has shared a cast. A good example of this is the statements made by her partner in Mission Impossible, Thandie Newton, who was categorical in defining the experience of sharing a set with him as “a nightmare” to the point of leaving her “traumatized”. Newton was very harsh with the American actor and spoke of him as “a very dominant individual. He tries hard to be a good person, but under the pressure he takes on a lot of responsibility. He has the feeling that he can do everything ». He never responded to those words, displaying her usual secrecy.

Tom Cruise and Nicole KidmanGTRES

In the sentimental chapter, Tom Cruise has accumulated several conquests. Mimi Rogers was his first love and also his first wife between 1987 and 1990. Later he would come into his life Nicole Kidman, starring in one of the most notorious romances in Hollywood that would end in a long marriage from 1990 to 2001. Together they adopted two children: Isabella Jane (29 years old) and Connor Cruise (27 years old) who would unite them forever despite their breakup. A traumatic goodbye since Cruise filed for divorce when Kidman was pregnant, something she was unaware of, and which led to a miscarriage. In our country it is impossible to talk about the actor without mentioning the three-year relationship he had with Penélope Cruz, perhaps one of the best actresses on the national scene. Finally, he would share his life with Katie Holmes, with whom he was married from 2006 to 202 and who would give him his only biological daughter, Suri, who is currently 16 years old.

Tom Cruise’s life has not been easy. He had to grow up under the umbrella of an overbearing father whom Tom referred to as “thug and coward”. So much so that her mother did not hesitate to pack her bags in 1974 to leave her husband and cross the border and settle with her children in Kentucky. The difficulties continued due to her dyslexia.

His path to fame took the occasional bump, such as when at age 14 he decided to enter the Catholic seminary in Cincinnati with the intention of becoming a Franciscan monk. He would soon trade it for High School. In all of them he used to be bullied by peers. Once he got over his dyslexia, he started acting in New Jersey. But it was not there but in California where he would get his first role, in the movie Eternal Love. It was the beginning of a long career that has led him to win three Oscars, seven Golden Globes, a Bafta, etc.