Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes protagonists from today of the new episode of the podcast by the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia

From today, Wednesday 18th August, And online the new episode of the podcast series As long as agreement does not separate you, edited by Maria Luisa Missiaggia, lawyer Matrimonialist and the family of the Forum of Rome, with thirty years of experience in the field and founder of Studiodonne ONLUS.

The theme of this episode is divorce between Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes. A decision, that of the couple, taken suddenly and away from the cameras: it is in fact no coincidence that the two from Los Angeles have decided to turn to the New York court, whose law imposes professional secrecy on all papers procedural matters relating to divorce cases.

The lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia, always moved by the desire to sensitize the listener to the choice of an agreement instead of a trial, then analyzes the case starting from the first meeting between Tom and Katie, up to the birth of her daughter Suri and the next decision to break up.

The episode shows a clear example of how, when the two former spouses decide to settle peacefully instead of waging war in court, they can be able to dissolve the marriage contract in a short time. Holmes, in fact, following the path of a quick divorce, managed to divorce in just 19 days.

“Even in Italy they could have separated in a very short time” says the lawyer Missiaggia. «Since 2014, the new institute of the negotiation procedure assisted by one or more lawyers has been introduced, as a tool for resolving disputes, an alternative to conflict. In the procedure there is a negotiation between the respective claims with the aim of reaching a compromise between the different positions and within 10 days of filing. The Prosecutor authorizes or issues the clearance for separation and the former spouses are finally and quickly separated “.

As long as agreement does not separate you is a podcast series by the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia that you can listen to for free in streaming on the platforms Spotify, Google Podcast And Apple Podcast.

Click here to listen to the second episode on Spotify.