Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes: the background on the divorce

Few couples made the news and intrigued the public like Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Beautiful and unexpected, there has always been a veneer of mystery around them, also due to the fact that he joined the Church of Scientology while she refused to do so. Even today we talk about secret contracts, clauses, and it is not known if the actor is in contact with his daughter from the marriage, Suri Cruise.

The new episode of the podcast series is online As long as agreement does not separate you, edited by Maria Luisa Missiaggia, Matrimonialist and Family lawyer of the Court of Rome, with thirty years of experience in the field and founder of Studiodonne ONLUS. The theme of this episode is the divorce between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

A decision, that of the couple, taken suddenly and away from the cameras: it is in fact no coincidence that the two from Los Angeles have decided to contact the New York courthouse, whose law imposes official secrecy on all procedural documents relating to divorce cases.

The lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia, always moved by the desire to sensitize the listener to the choice of an agreement instead of a trial, then analyzes the case starting from the first meeting between Tom and Katie, up to the birth of the daughter Suri and the subsequent decision to break up. The episode shows a clear example of how, when the two former spouses decide to settle peacefully instead of waging war in court, they can be able to dissolve the marriage contract in a short time. Holmes, in fact, following the path of a quick divorce, managed to divorce in just 19 days.