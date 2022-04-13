Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman played a couple 3 times on the screen

It’s no secret that many celebrities find love within their ranks, often while working on set. Unfortunately, not all of those marriages go on smoothly. And that was certainly the case for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. The former real-life couple played romantic interests several times on screen and got married before falling dramatically.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman met on the set

In 1989, Tom Cruise, then at the height of his fame, and Nicole Kidman, who was finding her way to A-list status, co-starred in stormy days. Cruise plays race car driver Cole Trickle, and Kidman plays his romantic interest, Dr. Claire Lewicki. Their real-life chemistry lit a flame, and the two married the following year.

