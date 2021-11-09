Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter, have you ever seen her? Here’s how he shows himself on social media at 29: Funweek

Isabella is 29 years old and is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman: this is how she shows herself on Instagram

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples in the late 90s. Despite the bond that seemed indissoluble at the time, the two separated in 2001 taking very distant sentimental paths.

When they decided to start a family, the two actors adopted two children: Connor and Isabella. Today Bella is 29 years old, she has been married to Max Parker since 2015 and in her life she designs jewelry.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLrq6ChApJk/

Despite her decidedly famous parents, Bella leads a peaceful life away from the spotlight. It is said that both she and her brother are part of Scientology (as well as the father who over the years would become its greatest exponent), and that the relationship with the parents has not always been easy. It is even rumored that Tom and Nicole would not be present at her wedding.

Not very active on social media, Bella has an Instagram account where several of her works stand out but very few photos that show her face.